Investing In Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $24.86 changed hands at -$1.68 or -6.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78B. RVLV’s last price was a discount, traded about -137.33% off its 52-week high of $59.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.17, which suggests the last value was 18.87% up since then. When we look at Revolve Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended RVLV as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Revolve Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Instantly RVLV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.37 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -6.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.68%, with the 5-day performance at -6.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is -0.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.64 days.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Revolve Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.43% over the past 6 months, a -42.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Revolve Group Inc. will fall -74.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $239.74 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Revolve Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $272.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $239.81 million and $283.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 107.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Revolve Group Inc. earnings to increase by 69.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.10% per year.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 23.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Revolve Group Inc. shares while 131.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 132.73%. There are 131.88% institutions holding the Revolve Group Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.55% of the shares, roughly 7.15 million RVLV shares worth $155.05 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.00% or 6.11 million shares worth $132.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 5.28 million shares estimated at $114.5 million under it, the former controlled 12.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 4.65% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $50.03 million.