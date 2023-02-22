Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.52 million Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.58 changed hands at $0.17 or 12.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.42M. IFBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -197.47% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 65.19% up since then. When we look at Infobird Co. Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.29K.

Analysts gave the Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IFBD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 72.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 12.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 163.33%, with the 5-day performance at 72.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 80.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IFBD’s forecast low is $12.47 with $12.47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -689.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -689.24% for it to hit the projected low.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.77% of Infobird Co. Ltd shares while 5.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.58%. There are 5.02% institutions holding the Infobird Co. Ltd stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 6576.0 IFBD shares worth $3945.0.

With 2317.0 shares estimated at $1714.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.