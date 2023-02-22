INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT) Disappoints Wall Street With 4.98% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 1.55 million INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $66.04 changing hands around $3.13 or 4.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $639.79M. INDT’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.49% off its 52-week high of $78.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.33, which suggests the last value was 26.82% up since then. When we look at INDUS Realty Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13370.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.29K.

Analysts gave the INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (INDT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INDT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. INDUS Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) trade information

Instantly INDT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 66.19 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 4.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.02%, with the 5-day performance at 4.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) is 3.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INDT’s forecast low is $63.00 with $74.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.6% for it to hit the projected low.

INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (INDT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.66 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that INDUS Realty Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11.52 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.80%. The 2023 estimates are for INDUS Realty Trust Inc. earnings to increase by 416.30%.

INDT Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 08. The 1.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

INDUS Realty Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.95% of INDUS Realty Trust Inc. shares while 70.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.63%. There are 70.60% institutions holding the INDUS Realty Trust Inc. stock share, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.84% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million INDT shares worth $99.88 million.

Conversant Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.29% or 1.05 million shares worth $69.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $22.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $15.98 million.