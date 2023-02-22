ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) : Investors Should Not Dump IBN Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 2.08 million ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.25 changed hands at -$0.31 or -1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $72.46B. IBN’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.28% off its 52-week high of $23.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.36, which suggests the last value was 19.21% up since then. When we look at ICICI Bank Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.87 million.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Instantly IBN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.99 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.47%, with the 5-day performance at -3.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is -6.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.62 days.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICICI Bank Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.17% over the past 6 months, a 22.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ICICI Bank Limited will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.60% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2023 estimates are for ICICI Bank Limited earnings to increase by 32.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.30% per year.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 0.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 0.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of ICICI Bank Limited shares while 19.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.84%. There are 19.81% institutions holding the ICICI Bank Limited stock share, with WCM Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.67% of the shares, roughly 58.36 million IBN shares worth $1.28 billion.

GQG Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 50.25 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 22.4 million shares estimated at $493.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 16.68 million shares worth around $367.65 million.