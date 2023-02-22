Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 14.68 million Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.12 changing hands around $0.53 or 20.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.70M. HOTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -1205.77% off its 52-week high of $40.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.51, which suggests the last value was 19.55% up since then. When we look at Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Instantly HOTH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.75 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 20.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.00%, with the 5-day performance at 17.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is -39.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HOTH’s forecast low is $5.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -957.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. will rise 44.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.60% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.10%.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.73% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares while 8.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.84%. There are 8.60% institutions holding the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 2.62% of the shares, roughly 37692.0 HOTH shares worth $0.33 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 5484.0 shares worth $47697.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 29280.0 shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 8413.0 shares worth around $73172.0.