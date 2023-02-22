Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $9.34 changed hands at -$0.29 or -3.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.94B. HIMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.39% off its 52-week high of $10.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the last value was 70.88% up since then. When we look at Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.03 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -3.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.71%, with the 5-day performance at -2.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 28.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.38 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hims & Hers Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.19% over the past 6 months, a 21.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hims & Hers Health Inc. will rise 53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 91.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $161.17 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $162.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $84.7 million and $101.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 90.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hims & Hers Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -375.60%.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 27.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.44% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares while 58.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.40%. There are 58.83% institutions holding the Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.58% of the shares, roughly 11.12 million HIMS shares worth $62.02 million.

Redpoint Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.21% or 10.4 million shares worth $58.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.57 million shares estimated at $19.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $16.9 million.