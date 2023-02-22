HBI Stock Forecast 2023: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Remains Strong With -29.63% Downside

In the last trading session, 11.08 million Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $5.40 changed hands at -$0.31 or -5.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.89B. HBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -203.33% off its 52-week high of $16.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.57, which suggests the last value was -3.15% down since then. When we look at Hanesbrands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.18 million.

Analysts gave the Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HBI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hanesbrands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Instantly HBI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.96 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -5.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.09%, with the 5-day performance at -7.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is -32.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HBI’s forecast low is $1.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 81.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hanesbrands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.73% over the past 6 months, a -63.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hanesbrands Inc. will fall -117.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -85.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.37 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Hanesbrands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.58 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Hanesbrands Inc. earnings to decrease by -125.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.60% per year.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08. The 11.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 11.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares while 87.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.86%. There are 87.82% institutions holding the Hanesbrands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.41% of the shares, roughly 39.85 million HBI shares worth $215.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.02% or 35.01 million shares worth $189.06 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.77 million shares estimated at $58.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 10.36 million shares worth around $55.93 million.