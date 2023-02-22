Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 4.36 million Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $395.68M. GTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.2% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82. When we look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9189 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.23%, with the 5-day performance at -9.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is -15.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $146.29 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 105.40%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.51% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares while 37.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.96%. There are 37.98% institutions holding the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.11% of the shares, roughly 22.53 million GTE shares worth $22.31 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.82% or 17.78 million shares worth $21.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. With 4.78 million shares estimated at $6.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $2.98 million.