Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at -$0.02 or -8.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.87M. AUMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -173.91% off its 52-week high of $0.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 4.35% up since then. When we look at Golden Minerals Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.00K.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -8.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.58%, with the 5-day performance at -9.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is -26.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golden Minerals Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.38% over the past 6 months, a -300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.48 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Golden Minerals Company earnings to increase by 81.20%.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 27.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of Golden Minerals Company shares while 32.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.74%. There are 32.22% institutions holding the Golden Minerals Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.59% of the shares, roughly 6.01 million AUMN shares worth $1.55 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.09% or 3.49 million shares worth $0.9 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 4.48 million shares estimated at $1.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 3.49 million shares worth around $0.96 million.