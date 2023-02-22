Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.94 changing hands around $6.17 or 16.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.42B. FVRR’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.3% off its 52-week high of $83.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.16, which suggests the last value was 40.46% up since then. When we look at Fiverr International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 561.69K.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Instantly FVRR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 46.88 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 16.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.81%, with the 5-day performance at 11.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is 22.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.61 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fiverr International Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.58% over the past 6 months, a 10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiverr International Ltd. will fall -9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $83.45 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Fiverr International Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $87.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $79.75 million and $86.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Fiverr International Ltd. earnings to decrease by -294.60%.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.79% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares while 50.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.00%. There are 50.58% institutions holding the Fiverr International Ltd. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.92% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million FVRR shares worth $89.03 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 1.28 million shares worth $39.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Baron Global Advantage Fund. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $15.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Global Advantage Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $10.0 million.