Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 1.85 million Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.60 changed hands at -$0.31 or -34.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.95M. FAMI’s current price is a discount, trading about -721.67% off its 52-week high of $4.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 35.0% up since then. When we look at Farmmi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 370.69K.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -41.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0786 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -34.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.85%, with the 5-day performance at -41.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -13.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Farmmi Inc. earnings to decrease by -83.40%.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 25.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of Farmmi Inc. shares while 1.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.52%. There are 1.49% institutions holding the Farmmi Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million FAMI shares worth $83885.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 73896.0 shares worth $41137.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 4169.0 shares estimated at $2292.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.