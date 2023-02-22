Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Stock Could Make A -18.98% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.62 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.32B. EVBG’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.94% off its 52-week high of $52.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.10, which suggests the last value was 28.32% up since then. When we look at Everbridge Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 430.63K.

Analysts gave the Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended EVBG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Everbridge Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Instantly EVBG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 35.55 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.66%, with the 5-day performance at 2.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is 9.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EVBG’s forecast low is $28.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Everbridge Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.17% over the past 6 months, a 185.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Everbridge Inc. will rise 720.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $116.16 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Everbridge Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $108.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.83 million and $100.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Everbridge Inc. earnings to increase by 7.50%.

EVBG Dividends

Everbridge Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.28% of Everbridge Inc. shares while 94.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.86%. There are 94.63% institutions holding the Everbridge Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.57% of the shares, roughly 5.02 million EVBG shares worth $154.99 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.63% or 3.05 million shares worth $94.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. With 1.19 million shares estimated at $36.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $37.32 million.