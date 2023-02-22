Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.52 million Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $3.57 changed hands at -$0.12 or -3.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.50B. EQX’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.06% off its 52-week high of $9.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the last value was 34.17% up since then. When we look at Equinox Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.88 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.84%, with the 5-day performance at -7.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is -19.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQX’s forecast low is $3.74 with $7.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equinox Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.05% over the past 6 months, a -245.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $245.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $245.13 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Equinox Gold Corp. earnings to decrease by -272.70%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.00% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares while 47.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.40%. There are 47.69% institutions holding the Equinox Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 29.08 million EQX shares worth $95.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.82% or 8.67 million shares worth $31.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 15.81 million shares estimated at $51.86 million under it, the former controlled 5.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.47% of the shares, roughly 10.66 million shares worth around $34.97 million.