EQT Corporation Stock Forecast 2023: EQT Corporation Is Weak With -111.56% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.7 million EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.67 changing hands around $1.23 or 4.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.38B. EQT’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.1% off its 52-week high of $51.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.32, which suggests the last value was 32.68% up since then. When we look at EQT Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Analysts gave the EQT Corporation (EQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EQT as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EQT Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.17 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 4.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.38%, with the 5-day performance at 1.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is -10.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EQT’s forecast low is $31.00 with $67.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -111.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.12% for it to hit the projected low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQT Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.53% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EQT Corporation will rise 29.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 106.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.43 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that EQT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.41 billion and $2.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.00%. The 2023 estimates are for EQT Corporation earnings to increase by 223.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.52% per year.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 1.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of EQT Corporation shares while 98.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.99%. There are 98.57% institutions holding the EQT Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.43% of the shares, roughly 45.62 million EQT shares worth $1.86 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.36% or 38.04 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 11.45 million shares estimated at $387.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 10.62 million shares worth around $359.24 million.