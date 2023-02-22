Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.42 changed hands at -$0.17 or -4.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $474.22M. NRGV’s last price was a discount, traded about -546.2% off its 52-week high of $22.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.21, which suggests the last value was 35.38% up since then. When we look at Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.97 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -4.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.62%, with the 5-day performance at -5.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is -19.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NRGV’s forecast low is $3.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -280.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.47 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $71.69 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 67.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.70%.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 07.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.94% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares while 41.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.30%. There are 41.35% institutions holding the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 13.41% of the shares, roughly 18.54 million NRGV shares worth $97.87 million.

Prime Movers Lab, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.46% or 7.55 million shares worth $39.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund. With 4.36 million shares estimated at $13.6 million under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $11.84 million.