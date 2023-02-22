Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 2.08 million Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.40 changing hands around $0.78 or 6.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.56B. ELAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.19% off its 52-week high of $29.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.18, which suggests the last value was 9.84% up since then. When we look at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.54 million.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Instantly ELAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.49 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.43%, with the 5-day performance at -3.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is -6.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ELAN’s forecast low is $12.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.42% over the past 6 months, a -9.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will fall -38.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $980.94 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.11 billion and $1.23 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated earnings to increase by 23.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares while 99.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.57%. There are 99.29% institutions holding the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.18% of the shares, roughly 53.0 million ELAN shares worth $657.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.00% or 42.68 million shares worth $529.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 54.9 million shares estimated at $670.92 million under it, the former controlled 11.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 13.51 million shares worth around $167.62 million.