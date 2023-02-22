ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.07 changing hands around $3.67 or 107.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.25B. ECX’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.11% off its 52-week high of $11.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 57.28% up since then. When we look at ECARX Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.76K.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) trade information

Instantly ECX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 53.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.35 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 107.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.51%, with the 5-day performance at 53.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) is -0.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31210.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ECX Dividends

ECARX Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ECARX Holdings Inc. shares while 0.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.32%. There are 0.32% institutions holding the ECARX Holdings Inc. stock share, with Altshuler Shaham Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million ECX shares worth $4.79 million.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 55000.0 shares worth $0.44 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 6886.0 shares estimated at $55019.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.