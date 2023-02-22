CPHI Stock Forecast 2023: China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Remains Strong With -4900.0% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.12 million China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.79M. CPHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -477.78% off its 52-week high of $0.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CPHI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1014 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.17%, with the 5-day performance at -5.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -15.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPHI’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012 will be $20.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.00%. The 2023 estimates are for China Pharma Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.76% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares while 1.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.00%. There are 1.36% institutions holding the China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million CPHI shares worth $47379.0.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 0.14 million shares worth $18850.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 0.14 million shares estimated at $18850.0 under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares.