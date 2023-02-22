Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -1.24% Decline

In the latest trading session, 2.77 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.70 changed hands at -$0.19 or -1.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.03B. CPNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.49% off its 52-week high of $27.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.98, which suggests the last value was 38.91% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.78 million.

Analysts gave the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CPNG as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Coupang Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.72 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -1.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -5.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is -11.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPNG’s forecast low is $10.20 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupang Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.80% over the past 6 months, a 93.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coupang Inc. will rise 121.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.4 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Coupang Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.08 billion and $5.12 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Coupang Inc. shares while 80.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.97%. There are 80.29% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 26.71% of the shares, roughly 426.16 million CPNG shares worth $6.34 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 128.23 million shares worth $1.91 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 37.27 million shares estimated at $554.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 27.0 million shares worth around $401.4 million.