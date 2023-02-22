Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.78 changing hands around $0.15 or 9.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.60M. CGTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -252.25% off its 52-week high of $6.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 39.89% up since then. When we look at Cognition Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 59000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 176.09K.

Analysts gave the Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CGTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

Instantly CGTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 added 9.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) is -7.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58420.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CGTX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -742.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -349.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cognition Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.50% over the past 6 months, a 66.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. will rise 98.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -52.90% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.90%.

CGTX Dividends

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.68% of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. shares while 54.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.45%. There are 54.60% institutions holding the Cognition Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Pathstone Family Office, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million CGTX shares worth $4.2 million.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 0.8 million shares worth $1.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $0.66 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 66200.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.