Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at -$0.16 or -8.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $428.49M. CIFR’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.44% off its 52-week high of $3.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 78.16% up since then. When we look at Cipher Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0700 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -8.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 210.71%, with the 5-day performance at 25.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 58.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cipher Mining Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $22 million.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 06.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.43% of Cipher Mining Inc. shares while 10.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.19%. There are 10.64% institutions holding the Cipher Mining Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 10.24 million CIFR shares worth $12.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 3.02 million shares worth $3.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port. With 3.04 million shares estimated at $3.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $3.01 million.