Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.9 million Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $18.87 changed hands at -$1.24 or -6.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.65B. GOOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.81% off its 52-week high of $29.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.51, which suggests the last value was 23.11% up since then. When we look at Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GOOS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Instantly GOOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.59 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -6.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.95%, with the 5-day performance at -4.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is -10.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOOS’s forecast low is $10.00 with $30.53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.55% over the past 6 months, a 3.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190.94 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $55.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $167.33 million and $52.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 37.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.70% per year.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 17 and May 22.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares while 91.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.74%. There are 91.28% institutions holding the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.07% of the shares, roughly 8.61 million GOOS shares worth $131.14 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.61% or 4.07 million shares worth $62.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust. With 5.35 million shares estimated at $81.5 million under it, the former controlled 9.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust held about 3.73% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $35.62 million.