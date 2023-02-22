Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.34 million Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.59 changed hands at -$0.1 or -1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.61B. BORR’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.77% off its 52-week high of $7.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 72.08% up since then. When we look at Borr Drilling Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BORR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Borr Drilling Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.30 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.60%, with the 5-day performance at 2.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 11.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BORR’s forecast low is $6.53 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Borr Drilling Limited will rise 73.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 117.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $134.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borr Drilling Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $152.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.1 million and $82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 85.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Borr Drilling Limited earnings to increase by 128.00%.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.56% of Borr Drilling Limited shares while 46.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.13%. There are 46.24% institutions holding the Borr Drilling Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.04% of the shares, roughly 12.32 million BORR shares worth $40.91 million.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 9.09 million shares worth $30.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. With 4.51 million shares estimated at $22.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $7.28 million.