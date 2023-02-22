Are Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $2.43 changed hands at -$0.3 or -10.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $118.56M. SQNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.6% off its 52-week high of $4.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.28, which suggests the last value was 6.17% up since then. When we look at Sequans Communications S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.07K.

Analysts gave the Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SQNS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sequans Communications S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) trade information

Instantly SQNS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.00 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -10.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.81%, with the 5-day performance at -19.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) is -23.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18960.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SQNS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -332.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -105.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sequans Communications S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.61% over the past 6 months, a -233.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sequans Communications S.A. will rise 55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.25 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sequans Communications S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $14.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.81 million and $13.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Sequans Communications S.A. earnings to increase by 66.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.35% per year.

SQNS Dividends

Sequans Communications S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.57% of Sequans Communications S.A. shares while 56.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.01%. There are 56.84% institutions holding the Sequans Communications S.A. stock share, with Lynrock Lake LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.90% of the shares, roughly 4.75 million SQNS shares worth $16.94 million.

B. Riley Asset Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.62% or 4.61 million shares worth $16.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Mutual of America Investment Corp-Small Cap Value Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 31800.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.