Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.08. With the company’s per share price at $11.33 changed hands at -$0.63 or -5.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $543.05M. ALT’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.33% off its 52-week high of $23.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.83, which suggests the last value was 66.2% up since then. When we look at Altimmune Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.51 on Tuesday, 02/21/23 subtracted -5.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.12%, with the 5-day performance at -14.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) is -21.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.86 days.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altimmune Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.97% over the past 6 months, a 9.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altimmune Inc. will rise 8.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -99.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.28 million and $32k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -99.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Altimmune Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.90%.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of Altimmune Inc. shares while 100.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.02%. There are 100.28% institutions holding the Altimmune Inc. stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.38% of the shares, roughly 4.12 million ALT shares worth $52.64 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 3.44 million shares worth $43.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. With 5.73 million shares estimated at $94.33 million under it, the former controlled 11.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account held about 3.89% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $24.45 million.