Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 2.61 million Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $263.40M. ZOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.0% off its 52-week high of $0.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Zomedica Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.63 million.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2740 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.27%, with the 5-day performance at -5.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is -11.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.28 days.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zomedica Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.34% over the past 6 months, a 60.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.87 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Zomedica Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6.63 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Zomedica Corp. earnings to increase by 58.60%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 27.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of Zomedica Corp. shares while 9.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.77%. There are 9.62% institutions holding the Zomedica Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 42.88% of the shares, roughly 46.33 million ZOM shares worth $9.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.48% or 11.32 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 31.05 million shares estimated at $6.55 million under it, the former controlled 28.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 12.47% of the shares, roughly 13.48 million shares worth around $2.84 million.