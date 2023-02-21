Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -4.68% Decline

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.34. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.33 changed hands at -$0.06 or -4.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $172.69M. XERSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -121.8% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 27.07% up since then. When we look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 884.30K.

Analysts gave the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XERS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Reportâ€¦ Sponsored

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.68% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 12.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is 8.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XERSâ€™s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -351.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -200.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -24.72% over the past 6 months, a 52.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. will rise 61.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 117.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.04 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $32.35 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.43 million and $22.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 27.30%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 08.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.68% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares while 45.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.35%. There are 45.11% institutions holding the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Stonepine Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.51% of the shares, roughly 12.93 million XERS shares worth $20.17 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.05% or 8.23 million shares worth $12.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.11 million shares estimated at $6.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $4.07 million.