Will Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 50.48 million Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $431.67M. FFIEâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -1230.51% off its 52-week high of $7.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 57.63% up since then. When we look at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 73.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.51 million.

Analysts gave the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FFIE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Reportâ€¦ Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7399 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -6.29% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 102.24%, with the 5-day performance at -14.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 87.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FFIEâ€™s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1594.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1594.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will rise 64.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $8.75 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. earnings to decrease by -276.80%.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.52% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares while 7.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.76%. There are 7.56% institutions holding the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.31% of the shares, roughly 8.16 million FFIE shares worth $5.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 6.98 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $1.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $1.79 million.