Why Should You Invest In Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE)?

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.96 changed hands at -$0.59 or -9.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $596.57M. FATE’s current price is a discount, trading about -623.49% off its 52-week high of $43.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.02, which suggests the last value was 32.55% up since then. When we look at Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Analysts gave the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended FATE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.56 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -9.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.93%, with the 5-day performance at -6.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is 8.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FATE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -571.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fate Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.47% over the past 6 months, a -43.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fate Therapeutics Inc. will fall -19.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.72 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $10.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.07 million and $18.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -43.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Fate Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.40%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares while 111.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.52%. There are 111.77% institutions holding the Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.33% of the shares, roughly 12.96 million FATE shares worth $76.71 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.01% or 9.73 million shares worth $57.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 4.09 million shares estimated at $24.19 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $16.09 million.