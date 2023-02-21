Why Should You Invest In Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)?

In the last trading session, 4.2 million Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.30 changed hands at $0.03 or 10.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.05M. AKAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -10233.33% off its 52-week high of $31.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 60.0% up since then. When we look at Akanda Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.35 million.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2960 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 10.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 98.32%, with the 5-day performance at 42.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 81.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.94% of Akanda Corp. shares while 0.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.33%. There are 0.45% institutions holding the Akanda Corp. stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 62810.0 AKAN shares worth $9358.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 28000.0 shares worth $12888.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.