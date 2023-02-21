Why Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 12.54 million Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.89 changed hands at $0.19 or 7.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.10M. INZY’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.25% off its 52-week high of $7.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 65.74% up since then. When we look at Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 937.23K.

Analysts gave the Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INZY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Instantly INZY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.39 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 7.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 175.24%, with the 5-day performance at 17.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is 63.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INZY’s forecast low is $12.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1284.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -315.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inozyme Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.75% over the past 6 months, a 23.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inozyme Pharma Inc. will rise 41.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Inozyme Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 0.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.40% per year.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares while 86.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.03%. There are 86.77% institutions holding the Inozyme Pharma Inc. stock share, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.05% of the shares, roughly 3.66 million INZY shares worth $9.8 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 3.25 million shares worth $8.71 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $2.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $1.21 million.