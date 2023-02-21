When Will Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 61.77 million Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.20 changed hands at -$0.51 or -5.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.20B. PLTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.52% off its 52-week high of $14.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.84, which suggests the last value was 36.52% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 80.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.31 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.30%, with the 5-day performance at 22.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 36.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 121.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.96 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palantir Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.55% over the past 6 months, a 233.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palantir Technologies Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $502.25 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Palantir Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $520 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $432.87 million and $446.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 58.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 69.49% per year.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.33% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares while 34.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.94%. There are 34.53% institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 7.96% of the shares, roughly 157.49 million PLTR shares worth $1.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.63% or 91.72 million shares worth $745.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 49.78 million shares estimated at $404.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 38.12 million shares worth around $309.9 million.