What Is The Performance Outlook For Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 5.89 million Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.71 changed hands at -$0.57 or -5.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.07B. LYFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -302.52% off its 52-week high of $43.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 9.8% up since then. When we look at Lyft Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.83 million.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Instantly LYFT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.76 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.78%, with the 5-day performance at 2.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is -30.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lyft Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.66% over the past 6 months, a 112.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lyft Inc. will fall -171.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -61.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $981.27 million. 29 analysts are of the opinion that Lyft Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $875.58 million and $990.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Lyft Inc. earnings to increase by 43.50%.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.64% of Lyft Inc. shares while 85.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.43%. There are 85.32% institutions holding the Lyft Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 52.84 million LYFT shares worth $561.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.29% or 29.21 million shares worth $310.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.34 million shares estimated at $205.41 million under it, the former controlled 5.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 8.72 million shares worth around $92.58 million.