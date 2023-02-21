What Is The Performance Outlook For G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $4.02 changed hands at $0.19 or 4.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $193.80M. GTHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -335.07% off its 52-week high of $17.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.20, which suggests the last value was 20.4% up since then. When we look at G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Instantly GTHX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -43.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.07 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.97%, with the 5-day performance at -43.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is -35.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the G1 Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.62% over the past 6 months, a 0.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for G1 Therapeutics Inc. will rise 13.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.83 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $12.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.8 million and $6.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 78.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.80%. The 2023 estimates are for G1 Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.00%.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.78% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares while 49.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.16%. There are 49.02% institutions holding the G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.55% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million GTHX shares worth $15.26 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 2.04 million shares worth $25.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $15.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $13.84 million.