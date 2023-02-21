Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $4.82 changed hands at -$0.39 or -7.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $332.10M. VUZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.63% off its 52-week high of $10.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.27, which suggests the last value was 32.16% up since then. When we look at Vuzix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 956.81K.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Instantly VUZI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.49 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.42%, with the 5-day performance at -0.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is 0.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.56 days.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vuzix Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.80% over the past 6 months, a 6.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vuzix Corporation will rise 44.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.78 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vuzix Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.31 million and $2.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Vuzix Corporation earnings to decrease by -25.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.30% of Vuzix Corporation shares while 43.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.25%. There are 43.80% institutions holding the Vuzix Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.15% of the shares, roughly 6.47 million VUZI shares worth $23.56 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 3.95 million shares worth $22.85 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 3.68 million shares estimated at $13.38 million under it, the former controlled 5.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 4.37% of the shares, roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $10.14 million.