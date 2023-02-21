Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch BBIG Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 6.67 million Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.58 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $142.90M. BBIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -305.17% off its 52-week high of $2.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 29.31% up since then. When we look at Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.44 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6749 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.22%, with the 5-day performance at -8.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -12.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.26 days.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 17 and April 21.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares while 18.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.02%. There are 18.92% institutions holding the Vinco Ventures Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.99% of the shares, roughly 13.97 million BBIG shares worth $13.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.88% or 9.05 million shares worth $8.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.12 million shares estimated at $2.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million shares worth around $4.28 million.