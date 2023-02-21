Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Stock Forecast For 2023: $3.84 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.10 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $258.10M. URG’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.27% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 13.64% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended URG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.35%, with the 5-day performance at -12.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -12.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, URG’s forecast low is $1.67 with $3.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -249.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.85% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28,712.50% up from the last financial year.

2 analysts are of the opinion that Ur-Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6.47 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.20%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.38% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 45.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.84%. There are 45.26% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 5.23% of the shares, roughly 11.76 million URG shares worth $12.81 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 11.48 million shares worth $12.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 10.88 million shares estimated at $12.52 million under it, the former controlled 4.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 4.75% of the shares, roughly 10.67 million shares worth around $14.09 million.