Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 17.34 million Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $2.48 changed hands at $0.28 or 12.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.11M. UUU’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.69% off its 52-week high of $5.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 39.52% up since then. When we look at Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.01K.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) trade information

Instantly UUU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.64 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 12.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.17%, with the 5-day performance at 20.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU) is 30.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27440.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Universal Security Instruments Inc. earnings to decrease by -129.10%.

UUU Dividends

Universal Security Instruments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 20.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX:UUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.58% of Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares while 23.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.25%. There are 23.85% institutions holding the Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.61% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million UUU shares worth $0.41 million.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.18% or 73513.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 4.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 45910.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.