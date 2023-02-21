UiPath Inc.’s (NYSE: PATH) Stock Could Appreciate By -84.44%

In the latest trading session, 1.41 million UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.91 changed hands at -$0.63 or -4.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.88B. PATH’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.03% off its 52-week high of $38.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.40, which suggests the last value was 30.25% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.89 million.

Analysts gave the UiPath Inc. (PATH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended PATH as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UiPath Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.14 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.31%, with the 5-day performance at -3.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 4.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PATH’s forecast low is $13.00 with $27.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.81% for it to hit the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UiPath Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.17% over the past 6 months, a -25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UiPath Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $278.62 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that UiPath Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $269.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $289.7 million and $245.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for UiPath Inc. earnings to decrease by -549.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.68% per year.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 15.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.92% of UiPath Inc. shares while 62.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.44%. There are 62.92% institutions holding the UiPath Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.37% of the shares, roughly 44.05 million PATH shares worth $559.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.05% or 28.46 million shares worth $358.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.46 million shares estimated at $336.28 million under it, the former controlled 5.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 9.04 million shares worth around $114.01 million.