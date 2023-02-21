Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 2.44 million Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at -$0.06 or -7.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.90M. TOPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -3949.38% off its 52-week high of $32.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was -3.7% down since then. When we look at Top Ships Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Analysts gave the Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Top Ships Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -38.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.61%, with the 5-day performance at -38.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is -47.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $200.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOPS’s forecast low is $200.00 with $200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24591.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24591.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.30% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.96%. The 2023 estimates are for Top Ships Inc. earnings to increase by 24.30%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 14 and April 21.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Top Ships Inc. shares while 0.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.36%. There are 0.36% institutions holding the Top Ships Inc. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.75% of the shares, roughly 26678.0 TOPS shares worth $81101.0.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 8397.0 shares worth $25526.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 14846.0 shares estimated at $69627.0 under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 2008.0 shares worth around $6064.0.