Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 3.73 million Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.90 changed hands at -$0.11 or -3.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.88B. TLRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -213.1% off its 52-week high of $9.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 13.1% up since then. When we look at Tilray Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.02 million.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.13 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.81%, with the 5-day performance at 1.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is -4.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tilray Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.46% over the past 6 months, a -17.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $202.47 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tilray Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $209.37 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Tilray Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 27.30%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 04 and April 10.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of Tilray Brands Inc. shares while 12.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.99%. There are 12.78% institutions holding the Tilray Brands Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 1.39% of the shares, roughly 8.58 million TLRY shares worth $23.61 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.28% or 7.86 million shares worth $21.62 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 7.86 million shares estimated at $21.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $6.45 million.