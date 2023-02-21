Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.31 million Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.53 changed hands at -$1.54 or -5.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.93B. TDOC’s current price is a discount, trading about -180.06% off its 52-week high of $79.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.60, which suggests the last value was 24.29% up since then. When we look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 32.00 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.63%, with the 5-day performance at -5.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is 8.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.75 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teladoc Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.28% over the past 6 months, a -4,508.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teladoc Health Inc. will fall -257.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 99.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $633.28 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Teladoc Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $642.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $554.24 million and $565.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Teladoc Health Inc. earnings to increase by 49.00%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.98% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares while 82.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.09%. There are 82.28% institutions holding the Teladoc Health Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.69% of the shares, roughly 18.93 million TDOC shares worth $447.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.42% or 13.64 million shares worth $345.76 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.21 million shares estimated at $265.12 million under it, the former controlled 6.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $110.28 million.