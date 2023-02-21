SYTA Stock: More Upside For Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.90M. SYTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -980.0% off its 52-week high of $1.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 26.67% up since then. When we look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1621 subtracted -0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -18.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Siyata Mobile Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.46% over the past 6 months, a 81.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -20.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.63 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Siyata Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Siyata Mobile Inc. earnings to increase by 46.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares while 6.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.68%. There are 6.56% institutions holding the Siyata Mobile Inc. stock share, with Concord Wealth Partners the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million SYTA shares worth $0.11 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.04% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

With 19350.0 shares estimated at $3473.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.