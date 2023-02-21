Stock Performance Of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.62 changed hands at -$0.4 or -3.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $848.89M. NVAX’s current price is a discount, trading about -845.95% off its 52-week high of $91.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 9.04% up since then. When we look at Novavax Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.89 million.

Analysts gave the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NVAX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Novavax Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.12.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.28 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.37%, with the 5-day performance at -1.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is -16.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVAX’s forecast low is $13.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1043.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novavax Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.43% over the past 6 months, a 68.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novavax Inc. will rise 90.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -158.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $383.14 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Novavax Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $368.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $222.2 million and $703.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 72.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Novavax Inc. earnings to decrease by -222.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 58.20% per year.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.10% of Novavax Inc. shares while 47.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.26%. There are 47.24% institutions holding the Novavax Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 7.5 million NVAX shares worth $136.43 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.51% or 4.33 million shares worth $78.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.68 million shares estimated at $48.08 million under it, the former controlled 5.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $42.81 million.