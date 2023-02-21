Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.89 million Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.74 changed hands at -$0.04 or -5.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $329.29M. SKLZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -485.14% off its 52-week high of $4.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 39.19% up since then. When we look at Skillz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.85 million.

Analysts gave the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SKLZ as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Skillz Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Instantly SKLZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8699 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.75%, with the 5-day performance at -1.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is 2.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SKLZ’s forecast low is $0.60 with $3.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -406.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Skillz Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.76% over the past 6 months, a -20.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Skillz Inc. will rise 52.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.71 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Skillz Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $52.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $108.85 million and $93.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Skillz Inc. earnings to increase by 4.50%.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.17% of Skillz Inc. shares while 44.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.64%. There are 44.43% institutions holding the Skillz Inc. stock share, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.52% of the shares, roughly 22.91 million SKLZ shares worth $11.6 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.17% or 21.71 million shares worth $22.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.13 million shares estimated at $3.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 5.03 million shares worth around $5.13 million.