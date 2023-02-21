Should You Invest In Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.96 changed hands at -$2.65 or -5.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.99B. CHWY’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.02% off its 52-week high of $52.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.22, which suggests the last value was 47.04% up since then. When we look at Chewy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Analysts gave the Chewy Inc. (CHWY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended CHWY as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chewy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 49.54 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -5.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.16%, with the 5-day performance at -10.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 1.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHWY’s forecast low is $6.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 85.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.92% over the past 6 months, a -200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chewy Inc. will rise 26.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.64 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Chewy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $2.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.39 billion and $2.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Chewy Inc. earnings to increase by 22.10%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.68% of Chewy Inc. shares while 100.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 123.01%. There are 100.03% institutions holding the Chewy Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.32% of the shares, roughly 20.55 million CHWY shares worth $631.2 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.23% or 17.08 million shares worth $633.36 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 3.69 million shares estimated at $113.42 million under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 3.24% of the shares, roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $156.79 million.