Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.02 or -7.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.01M. SFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -992.31% off its 52-week high of $2.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Shift Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 million.

Analysts gave the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SFT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Shift Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Instantly SFT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2900 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.59%, with the 5-day performance at -11.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is 40.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SFT’s forecast low is $0.23 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -284.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shift Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.67% over the past 6 months, a -15.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shift Technologies Inc. will rise 54.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.64 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Shift Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $196.22 million and $219.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -66.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Shift Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -202.00%.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.52% of Shift Technologies Inc. shares while 20.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.37%. There are 20.68% institutions holding the Shift Technologies Inc. stock share, with Jefferies Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.77% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million SFT shares worth $4.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.82% or 2.42 million shares worth $1.69 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $0.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $0.67 million.