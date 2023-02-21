scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.74 changed hands at -$0.73 or -7.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $319.80M. SCPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.76% off its 52-week high of $10.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.68, which suggests the last value was 57.89% up since then. When we look at scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 435.36K.

Analysts gave the scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SCPH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

Instantly SCPH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.38 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -7.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.90%, with the 5-day performance at 7.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) is 37.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SCPH’s forecast low is $13.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -186.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.74% for it to hit the projected low.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the scPharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.83% over the past 6 months, a -39.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for scPharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.68 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.80%. The 2023 estimates are for scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 13.00%.

SCPH Dividends

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.85% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 50.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.70%. There are 50.96% institutions holding the scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 17.49% of the shares, roughly 4.8 million SCPH shares worth $31.28 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.16% or 3.33 million shares worth $21.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $3.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.84 million.