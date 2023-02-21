SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 41.75 million SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at $0.09 or 9.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.53M. SPRC’s last price was a discount, traded about -599.0% off its 52-week high of $6.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 39.0% up since then. When we look at SciSparc Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 316.02K.

Analysts gave the SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPRC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Instantly SPRC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Friday, 02/17/23 added 9.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.36%, with the 5-day performance at 19.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) is 10.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPRC’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.48% of SciSparc Ltd. shares while 0.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.90%.