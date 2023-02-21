Risk Capital Investors Should Consider DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU).

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.42 changed hands at -$0.06 or -4.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $498.40M. DOYU’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.65% off its 52-week high of $2.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 36.62% up since then. When we look at DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 02/17/23 subtracted -4.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.43%, with the 5-day performance at -10.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -20.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.91 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DouYu International Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.94% over the past 6 months, a 107.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $259.86 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that DouYu International Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $256.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $323.46 million and $249.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.50%. The 2023 estimates are for DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -221.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.31% per year.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 20.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares while 20.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.25%. There are 20.25% institutions holding the DouYu International Holdings Limited stock share, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.05% of the shares, roughly 12.87 million DOYU shares worth $12.87 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.03% or 9.63 million shares worth $9.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.04 million shares estimated at $2.04 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $1.88 million.